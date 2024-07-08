Tobam Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Biogen by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.65. 458,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,037. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $286.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

