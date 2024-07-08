Tobam Sells 98 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,168,000 after buying an additional 51,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 15,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.79.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.76. 1,114,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

