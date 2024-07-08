Tobam Sells 21,979 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 209,691 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALNY traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.03. 685,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $252.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average is $166.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.