Tobam Sells 126 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tobam lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.00. 381,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,080. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

