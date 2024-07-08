Tobam Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Tobam trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the period. DaVita comprises about 1.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.13% of DaVita worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $53,076,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $36,626,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in DaVita by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 160,630 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,350. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

