Tobam Raises Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Tobam increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

COO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. 968,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

