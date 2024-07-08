Tobam Invests $35,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 442,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,182 shares of company stock worth $318,636 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

