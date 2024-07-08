Tobam Invests $3.21 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

NYSE COR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.68. The company had a trading volume of 830,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,650. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.94. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

