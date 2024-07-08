Tobam Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tobam raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,969,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after buying an additional 98,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

