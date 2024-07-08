Tobam Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tobam reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,990 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

