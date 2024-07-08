Tobam Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tobam cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,999 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,727,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

