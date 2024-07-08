Tobam Buys Shares of 84,319 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Tobam purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000. Tobam owned approximately 0.08% of Toro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after buying an additional 61,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,785,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.17. 1,086,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. Toro’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

