Tobam Buys 1,196 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tobam grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,958,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,466,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,260,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock worth $2,053,368. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. 2,313,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,028. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

