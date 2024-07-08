Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $107,600.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Articles

