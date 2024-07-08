Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $107,600.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
