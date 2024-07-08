Threshold Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Threshold has a total market cap of $194.17 million and $13.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009184 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,450.51 or 1.00073747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01911004 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $11,739,608.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

