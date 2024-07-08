TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

