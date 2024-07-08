The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,602 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.15. 1,169,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,399. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $249.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Barclays dropped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus dropped their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

