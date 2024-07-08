Terra (LUNA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $277.31 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Terra has a total market cap of $277.31 million and approximately $33.60 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 788,168,187 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

