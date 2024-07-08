Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Up 4.9%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.26. 90,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 699,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TARS. Barclays increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 231,131 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after buying an additional 824,000 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

