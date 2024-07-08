Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.86 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $2.01 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.85595691 USD and is down -10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

