T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 16th (BATS:NVDX)

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 16th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th.
T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NVDX stock opened at $174.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90.
About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF
