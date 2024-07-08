T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 16th (BATS:NVDX)

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 16th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NVDX stock opened at $174.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90.

About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

