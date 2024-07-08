Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $1,703,911.66 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,360,194.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total value of $3,547,586.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $621.30 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $577.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.82.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

