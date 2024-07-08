Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells $11,389.56 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $11,389.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84.

Shares of SNCY traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $12.58. 775,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

