StockNews.com Lowers SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $20.90 on Friday. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

