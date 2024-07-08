StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Point Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 111,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,355 in the last three months. 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.