StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

