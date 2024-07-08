StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Stock Performance
Shares of NTZ opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.60.
Natuzzi Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.