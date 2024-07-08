Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 400,421 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average daily volume of 269,558 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Intel by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,686,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $176,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,457 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. 51,477,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,479,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

