Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 8th (ACET, ANG, ATRC, BARC, BME, BPTH, CARD, COST, DAWN, DM)

Stock Analysts' updated eps estimates for Monday, July 8th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 57 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on the stock.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $900.00 target price on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.50.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) target price on the stock.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 146 ($1.85) target price on the stock.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $900.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $640.00 price target on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.50.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

ProCook Group (LON:PROC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,170 ($14.80) target price on the stock.

Pulsar Group (LON:PULS) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,469 ($18.58) target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

