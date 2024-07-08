Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.75

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.75 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 718.58 ($9.09), with a volume of 3321099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 723 ($9.14).

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 746.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 678.12.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

