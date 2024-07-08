Stan Bharti Purchases 780,000 Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) Stock

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) insider Stan Bharti purchased 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

Stan Bharti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Stan Bharti purchased 324,000 shares of Aberdeen International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Stan Bharti purchased 73,000 shares of Aberdeen International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$2,555.00.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of AAB opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. Aberdeen International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International ( TSE:AAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($5.01) million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

