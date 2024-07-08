STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 3.3%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.43. 128,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 668,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $13,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

