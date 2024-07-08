SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

MDY traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.82. 924,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.