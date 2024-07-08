SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 71,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,033% compared to the typical volume of 6,286 call options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.31. 1,386,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,184. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,189.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 155.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

