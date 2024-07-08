Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.29

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 2190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

