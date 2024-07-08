Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,145. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

