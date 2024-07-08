Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Holdings Raised by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties comprises about 0.7% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,245,000 after buying an additional 47,740 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 684,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Shares of SRG traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.82. 361,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,995. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 432.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.