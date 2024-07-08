Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.96) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on STB
Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 2.3 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.79), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,408.55). In other news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($25,281.05). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.79), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($51,408.55). 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Secure Trust Bank
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Trust Bank
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.