Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Reduced by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 232,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

