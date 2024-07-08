Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.42

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 60993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a report on Sunday, April 14th.
Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
