Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.24 and last traded at $61.79. Approximately 579,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,900,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

