Robert W. Baird Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $153.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,945,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after buying an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

