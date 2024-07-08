Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.71.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.6 %

RHI stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors increased its position in Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Robert Half by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 479,384 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Robert Half by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

