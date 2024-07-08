RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.