Reviewing United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $40.90 million 1.77 $8.95 million $1.59 7.64 Commercial National Financial $27.39 million N/A $6.17 million $1.48 6.10

United Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 21.47% 15.23% 1.10% Commercial National Financial 20.95% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Bancorp and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. United Bancorp pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Commercial National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

United Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

