Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) & JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and JanOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.83% -2.96% JanOne N/A -359.71% -70.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of JanOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and JanOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $1.34 million 77.62 $5.53 million $0.26 9.85 JanOne $39.61 million 0.48 -$7.81 million N/A N/A

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JanOne.

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats JanOne on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

About JanOne

(Get Free Report)

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The company's lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.