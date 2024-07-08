Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,083,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.07 and a 200-day moving average of $186.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

