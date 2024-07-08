Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.14 on Friday, reaching $1,034.23. 418,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $688.52 and a 1-year high of $1,081.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $998.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $957.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

