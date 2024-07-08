Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 2.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 792,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,186,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $1,704,435. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.