Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.93 and last traded at $52.94. Approximately 629,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,274,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

