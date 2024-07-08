Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.07.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
